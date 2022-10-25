Monmouth MP David Davies becomes Welsh Secretary in Sunak’s new cabinet
David Davies takes key role in Rishi Sunak’s cabinet of all the talents
Monmouth MP David TC Davies has been made Welsh Secretary by the new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.
Mr Davies, junior minister in the Wales Office since 2019, replaces Sir Robert Buckland, who has left the cabinet.
The Monmouth MP was first elected to parliament in 2005 after first serving as an assembly member. He was an assistant government whip from February 2020 to July this year and has also chaired the Welsh Affairs Select Committee for nine years.
A Welsh speaker Mr Davies has been a special constable with British Transport Police and has also served in the Territorial Army.
Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said Mr Davies would be “invaluable in ensuring Wales is at the heart of the UK Government, especially drawing on his experience as an Assembly Member before becoming an MP. I know he will continue to be a superb champion for our country now around the cabinet table.
“David has been a good friend to many of us, including myself over many years. I look forward to continuing the strong and positive relationship between the Senedd Group, the Party and the Wales Office to deliver for Wales together.”
Commenting on the appointment of the new UK Cabinet and the Secretary of State for Wales, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies MS added, “The Prime Minister has made it clear that we need to put people’s needs above politics and has acted decisively to appoint a cabinet of talent from across our Party.
