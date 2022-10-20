Liz Truss has ‘done the right thing’ in resigning, says Welsh Tory leader
Subscribe newsletter
The Leader of the Welsh Conservatives has said Liz Truss has “done the right thing” in stepping down as Prime Minister.
This afternoon, Ms Truss resigned as UK Prime Minister in a statement outside Downing Street.
She said she could not deliver the mandate she was elected and had notified the King that she was resigning as Tory leader.
Commenting on the news, Andrew RT Davies said: “The Prime Minister has done the right thing and stood down.
“People wherever they live in the United Kingdom are rightly concerned about the cost of living crisis.
“The new Prime Minister must grip this situation quickly, and provide leadership, confidence and hope to people across our nation.
“The Conservative Party must rise to this challenge, and deliver for people across Wales and the United Kingdom.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |