CATHERINE Fookes MP has welcomed the UK Government’s decision to expand the Warm Home discount, meaning an extra 110,000 families across Wales will receive £150 off their energy bills from next winter.
The warm home discount scheme is a payment towards electricity bills once per year for customers who are eligible.
“From my recent survey and speaking to residents on the doorstep, I know the cost-of-living is one of the key concerns for families across Monmouthshire,” said Ms Fookes.
“So, I very much welcome this news, it’s a positive step forward and will provide millions more families across the UK with cost-of-living support, energy security and put more money in people’s pockets.”
The Government has confirmed that £2.7 million additional households across the UK will now receive the £150 discount, increasing the total number of eligible households to over 6 million including 900,000 families with children and 1.8 million households in fuel poverty.
Every billpayer on means- tested benefits will now qualify, removing previous restrictions that excluded many in need, and providing peace of mind to millions more families.
However, Catherine emphasises that more action is still needed: “This is welcome progress, but I know energy and water bills are still too high and people are still struggling after the past 15 years.”
“I will keep pushing the Government to do even more to support those across Monmouthshire and bring energy bills down by producing our own Welsh green energy.”
If any constituents are struggling with bills or need support, Catherine encourages them to get in touch by emailing [email protected] or calling 01291 200139
