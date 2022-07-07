LIVE REACTION: Boris Johnson resigns as Prime Minister

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to resign as the leader of the Conservatives.

Mr Johnson, who has been in office since July 23, 2019, will continue as Prime Minister until the autumn.

After days of mounting pressure on Mr Johnson following a streak of scandals, the Tory leader will publicly announce his resignation at Downing Street later today.

A race for the leadership of the Conservatives will take place over the summer, and a new Prime Minister will be in place in time for October’s Tory party conference.