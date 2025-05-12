We’re all used to seeing pictures of the past in stark black and white but now for the first time there’s a chance to see how the past really looked. Our new series takes applies a colourisation process to some familiar scenes in towns in Wales and the borders and transforms them in to glorious colour.

CHECK out this surly mob. There’s not a smiling face amongst them and with good reason. The year is 1910 and colour has yet to be invented. In fact, the world would pretty much remain a black-and-white affair until four lads named John, Paul, George, and Ringo found a yellow submarine in the 1960s. Just imagine how miserable you’d feel living in a permanently monochrome world? And then perhaps you’ll have a little empathy with the scowling bruisers in this picture. It is of course pupils and teachers from King Henry VIII Grammar School, which is now the site of the Melville Theatre. Recalling his time at the Pen-y-Pound site, local historian Alfred Jackson wrote, “With justifiable pride, I entered the old school. It seemed huge to me, very cold, only one large coal fire, dimly lit with naked gas burners, There was very strict behaviour, and discipline, frequent punishment, but not as severe as it had been early in the nineteenth century.” ( Pic supplied )

BEFORE Abergavenny had a library to call its own, it had a crowd of people waiting around to have their picture snapped for posterity. There was a long wait between the click of the camera and the opening of the Carnegie Free Library but it was well worth it. As the Manic Street Preachers once sang, “Libraries gave us power….” But they also gave us something to do as we waited for Netflix to be invented. The library was opened on September 8, 1906, but although the man it was named after was once the richest man in the world, Andrew Carnegie was born dirt poor in Scotland. He arrived in the USA as a penniless immigrant and made his millions in the steel industry He then spent the rest of his days using his great wealth for benevolent purposes. He once wrote, “The amassing of wealth is one of the worst species of idolatry. The man who dies rich dies disgraced. Money can be the useful drudge of things immeasurably higher than itself.” ( Pic supplied )