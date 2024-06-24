This week, the Welsh Minister for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, joined Catherine Fookes, Labour's candidate for Monmouthshire, to listen to the concerns of Monmouthshire farmers at Raglan Livestock Market. Fookes, a farmer's daughter, said the visit took her back to her childhood when she used to accompany her grandfather, a livestock auctioneer, to the market. On Wednesday, they took a tour before getting around the table with Monmouthshire farmers. Fookes said, "It was great to take Huw Irranca-Davies to the livestock market. We are very lucky to have this facility in Monmouthshire. It was good to hear feedback from Monmouthshire's farmers, ranging from the Sustainable Farming Scheme to the impact of botched Tory trade deals. I was pleased to hear that the Welsh Government is listening." "It was also great to see the Rural Workers Project by Mind Monmouthshire, which offers mental health support for the farming community."