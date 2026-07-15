Ken Skates MS has been confirmed as Leader of Welsh Labour, after receiving unanimous backing from the Welsh Labour Senedd group. Skates became interim leader in May after the resignation of Eluned Morgan. Welsh Labour opened nominations for a permanent replacement last Thursday, starting with nominations from the Senedd Labour Group.
All nine members of the group nominated Skates, confirming his appointment as leader.
Ken Skates MS said:“I am deeply honoured to have the unanimous backing of my colleagues in the Senedd in seeking the leadership of Welsh Labour.
“I joined the party as a 14-year-old, and my belief still stands that no child’s future should be determined by their background. That no young person should be judged on anything other than the efforts they make and the decency they show to others.
“The Labour movement for me is a movement for fairness, justice, security and liberty. It is a movement that seeks to empower people and communities, to fight against injustice, intolerance, nepotism and cruelty.
”Skates, who was first elected in 2011, held several Welsh Government roles including Transport Secretary and Economy and Infrastructure Secretary. He was re-elected to the Senedd for the new constituency of Fflint Wrecsam in May.
Deputy leader of Welsh Labour, Carolyn Harris MP, said:“I offer my warm congratulations to Ken. He has my full backing as he undertakes the big task ahead of him - listening, learning, rebuilding and doing that crucial job of holding Plaid Cymru, and Reform UK, to account in the Senedd. I have no doubt he has the energy, thoughtfulness and optimism to take us forward and I look forward to working alongside him.”
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