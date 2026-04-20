Today is the last day left to register to vote in time for the Senedd election on 7 May, the Electoral Commission is urging voters to register before the deadline of 11.59pm on Monday, April 20.
Registering takes just five minutes and can be done online at gov.uk/register-to-vote. Voters need their name, address and National Insurance number. Anyone previously on the register who has recently moved home or whose details have changed will need to register to vote again.
For those who can’t get to their local polling station on polling day, it is important to remember that you can apply to vote for a postal vote or nominate someone to vote in your place as a proxy.
- The deadline to register for a postal vote is 5pm on Tuesday 21 April
- The deadline to register for a proxy vote is 5pm on Tuesday 28 April
All 16–17-year-olds and qualifying foreign citizens living in Wales can vote at the Senedd election. Despite this, Electoral Commission research shows that less than half of 16–17-year-olds (43%) are registered to vote. In contrast, almost all (95%) of those over those over the age of 65 are registered. Students, recent home movers, private renters, and foreign nationals are also less likely to be registered.
Rhydian Thomas, Head of the Electoral Commission, Wales, said: “The Senedd has powers to make laws for Wales on a range of areas including transport, healthcare, housing, education and the economy. Those who do not register to vote in time will miss their opportunity to make their voices heard on the issues the impact their daily lives. If this is your first time voting, or if your details have changed since you last voted, make sure you register by midnight on Monday 20 April.
“Alongside our voter registration advertising campaign, we are proud to work closely with partner organisations across Wales including Shelter Cymru, Race Equality First, RNIB Cymru and Children in Wales to provide additional support and resources to groups that we know are less likely to be registered.”
Before polling day, voters will receive a poll card in the post with details of their polling station. You can also find your polling station by entering your postcode on our website. Voters in Wales will not need to show photo ID to vote at the Senedd election.
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