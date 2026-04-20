Rhydian Thomas, Head of the Electoral Commission, Wales, said: “The Senedd has powers to make laws for Wales on a range of areas including transport, healthcare, housing, education and the economy. Those who do not register to vote in time will miss their opportunity to make their voices heard on the issues the impact their daily lives. If this is your first time voting, or if your details have changed since you last voted, make sure you register by midnight on Monday 20 April.