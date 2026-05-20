She said: “It is a huge honour to be appointed to this role. As a farmer’s daughter, and having lived in Monmouthshire all my life, fighting for a better deal for farmers and for rural Monmouthshire is the reason I got into politics in the first place. It’s a huge honour, a huge passion of mine and I know it comes with an awful lot of responsibility, when we are now faced with a Government in Wales that is intent on chasing ridiculous net zero targets and for whom agriculture seems like an afterthought.