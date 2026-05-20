Reform UK Wales MSs James Evans and Laura Anne Jones have been given senior roles in the party’s new shadow cabinet.
James Evans has been appointed Shadow Cabinet Minister for Health, Prevention and Sport, while Laura Anne Jones becomes Shadow Cabinet Minister for Food, Farming and Rural Affairs.
The appointments were announced by Leader of the Opposition Dan Thomas as part of his new shadow cabinet team.
Before joining Reform UK, James Evans held shadow cabinet roles as a Conservative MS for Brecon and Radnorshire, including responsibilities for rural affairs and for mental health, wellbeing and Mid Wales.
Mr Evans, who is now MS for Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd, said he was particularly pleased that sport had been included in his brief, describing health, fitness and wellbeing as “a huge part” of his life.
“I’m really pleased to have been appointed Shadow Cabinet Minister for Health, Prevention and Sport,” he said.
“I’m especially over the moon to have sport included in the brief. Health, fitness and wellbeing are a huge part of my own life, and I know first hand how important they are for physical health and mental health.
“If we are serious about tackling some of the biggest challenges in our society, prevention and active lifestyles have to be at the heart of that conversation. There’s a lot to do, but I’m looking forward to getting stuck in!”
Ms Jones, who is MS for Sir Fynwy Torfaen, said supporting farmers and rural communities had been one of the main reasons she entered politics.
She said: “It is a huge honour to be appointed to this role. As a farmer’s daughter, and having lived in Monmouthshire all my life, fighting for a better deal for farmers and for rural Monmouthshire is the reason I got into politics in the first place. It’s a huge honour, a huge passion of mine and I know it comes with an awful lot of responsibility, when we are now faced with a Government in Wales that is intent on chasing ridiculous net zero targets and for whom agriculture seems like an afterthought.
“Plaid Cymru didn’t even mention farming or agriculture in their top six priorities for Government, despite Wales being a rural nation. That tells you everything about where rural issues rank on their agenda.
“For Reform, farming and agriculture will always be a top priority. We will always stand up for and listen to our Welsh farmers, back food production, cut bureaucracy and fight for our rural communities and businesses.”
Commenting further, Ms Jones said farming “must never be treated as an afterthought”, and was very critical of the new Plaid Cymru Welsh Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability’s ministerial title, and said: “I think the fact farming, agriculture or food are not even mentioned in his title, tells you all you need to know about Plaid’s true intentions for our countryside.”
At the Senedd election on May 7, Reform won 34 seats, finishing behind Plaid Cymru on 43. The result means the party, led in Wales by Dan Thomas, is now the official opposition in the Senedd.
The Shadow Cabinet team at Reform is as follows:
• Leader of the Opposition - Dan Thomas MS
• Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Shadow Cabinet Minister for Education and the Welsh Language - Helen Jenner MS
• Shadow Cabinet Minister for Health, Prevention and Sport - James Evans MS
• Shadow Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning - Francesca O'Brien MS
• Shadow Cabinet Minister for Economy and Transport - Jason O'Connell MS
• Shadow Cabinet Minister for Food, Farming and Rural Affairs - Laura Anne Jones MS
• Shadow Cabinet Minister for Finance and Government Efficiency - Cai Parry-Jones MS
• Shadow Cabinet Minister for Children, Young People and Skills - Sarah Cooper-Lesadd MS
• Shadow Cabinet Minister for Fairness, Families and Communities - Cristiana Emsley MS
• Shadow Counsel General and Shadow Minister for the Constitution - Adrian Mason MS
• Shadow Minister for Culture, Tourism and Hospitality - Louise Emery MS
• Shadow Minister for Disabilities, Mental Health and Veterans - Gaz Thomas MS
• Shadow Minister for Social Care - Claire Archibald MS
• Chief Whip and Business Manager - Llŷr Powell MS
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