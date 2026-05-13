Plaid Cymru MS Sioned Williams, who represents Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd, has been appointed Deputy First Minister of Wales in the new Cabinet announced today.
Ms Williams has also been given the role of Cabinet Minister for Social Justice and Equality.
The announcement follows Rhun ap Iorwerth being elected First Minister of Wales yesterday, with his Cabinet confirmed today.
Ms Williams previously served as MS for South Wales West between 2021 and 2026 before this year’s election and constituency shake-up.
Ms Williams said: “I am humbled to have been appointed Deputy First Minister by the First Minister of Wales, Rhun ap Iorwerth, and I take on this role with a deep sense of purpose.
“This Government for all is committed to turning promise into immediate action for the people of Wales, with a clear focus on tackling the challenges facing every community.
“I am determined to take action on our priorities from day one, particularly rolling out our childcare offer and urgently tackling child poverty so that every child has the security and opportunity they deserve.”
Elsewhere in the Cabinet, Elin Jones has been appointed Finance Minister.
The rest of the Cabinet is as follows:
- Heledd Fychan - Trefnydd, Chief Whip and Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport
- Dafydd Trystan Davies – Cabinet Minister for Government Effectiveness & the Constitution
- Mabon ap Gwynfor – Cabinet Minister for Health and Care
- Adam Price - Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy
- Anna Brychan - Cabinet Minister for Education and the Welsh Language
- Llyr Gruffydd – Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability
- Siân Gwenllian – Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning
- Nerys Evans - Deputy Minister for Public and Preventative Health
- Delyth Jewell -Deputy Minister for Social Care, Mental Health and Women’s Health
- Mark Hooper - Deputy Minister for Transport
- Cefin Campbell - Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education
- Elfyn Llwyd - Counsel General Designate
The First Minister said: “This Cabinet will bring new energy, new ideas and a new direction to the way our nation is led.
“United and filled with talent and experience ready to serve, my government will believe in the art of the possible, working as one team every day to improve the lives of the people of Wales.
“Our principles will be our guide as we seek practical solutions to the issues faced by communities the length and breadth of our country – and we will pursue our missions with the energy and urgency they demand.
“Our pledge is simple – to repay people’s trust in us as quickly as we can, bringing the nation together. A new era of leadership starts today.”
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