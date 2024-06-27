The Welsh Liberal Democrats candidate is former Senedd Member William Powell. As a farmer's son, born and bred in the Black Mountains, William is delighted to contest the Monmouth constituency. He is committed to creating a Fairer, Greener, and more Caring society across the region he calls home. A strong champion for the environment, farming and the wider rural economy, William is a Member of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority and chairs its Audit and Risk Committee. A longstanding Powys County Councillor for Talgarth in the northern Black Mountains, William's family has farmed in the area for many generations, and, as a Welsh Liberal Democrat Senedd Member between 2011 - 2016, he served as Shadow Minister for the Environment, Rural Affairs and Planning, as well as Chair of the Petitions Committee. Active in his community for decades, William has consistently promoted community and sporting events and regeneration initiatives. He was also delighted when his own team, Talgarth Town FC recently topped the Gwent Central League Division 2. Monmouthshire - and especially Abergavenny - have a unique place in William's heart, as he spent six weeks in Nevill Hall Hospital, including 3 weeks in ICU, during the first Covid Lockdown. 'I owe my survival to the outstanding care of clinicians and nurses of the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, as well as to the follow up care of my wife Ria, who is also an NHS Nurse practitioner. Now it's time to repay my thanks with hard work and public service.' William gained a Scholarship to study French and German at Pembroke College, Oxford in the 1980s and taught in schools in Herefordshire and Gloucestershire for almost two decades. As a former Chair of the Welsh European Movement, William believes that Brexit has proved disastrous for our region and for the whole of Wales. If elected MP for Monmouth, he would fight to make membership of the EU Single Market an objective of policy. This would benefit our farmers and all Monmouthshire businesses. At the same time rejoining the Erasmus Programme and developing a youth mobility scheme across the EU would be his alternative to the Conservatives' controversial 'National Service' proposals. William passionately believes that renewables can help make Wales self-sufficient in energy, thus delivering lower costs, easing the burden of rising prices and the cost of living crisis on hardworking families. When not working for his community, William enjoys a regular early morning 5K round local sports fields, as well as hill walking. He also volunteers for the DPJ Foundation, the leading Welsh mental health charity for the farming community.