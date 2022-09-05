Mr Cuthbert said: “I would like to congratulate Liz Truss on her appointment as Prime Minister. “She made many promises about policing during her campaign, and we must now seek to understand what this means for us here in Wales going forward. “Her call for direct government intervention on the performance of police forces, a role currently fulfilled by Police and Crime Commissioners, needs to be explained and better understood. “But her absolute priority now must be the cost-of-living crisis.