Gwent PCC calls on new Prime Minister to explain policing policies for Wales
Subscribe newsletter
Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent Jeff Cuthbert is calling on the new Prime Minister Liz Truss to make tackling the cost of living crisis a priority.
Mr Cuthbert said: “I would like to congratulate Liz Truss on her appointment as Prime Minister. “She made many promises about policing during her campaign, and we must now seek to understand what this means for us here in Wales going forward. “Her call for direct government intervention on the performance of police forces, a role currently fulfilled by Police and Crime Commissioners, needs to be explained and better understood. “But her absolute priority now must be the cost-of-living crisis.
‘’Millions of people, through no fault of their own, are facing the threat of poverty and hunger.
‘’This will inevitably have long lasting consequences for society and policing if she doesn’t act soon. “We will be following developments closely in the coming weeks and hope for a meeting between the Police and Crime Commissioners here in Wales and the policing minister at the earliest opportunity.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |