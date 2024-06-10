THE full list of candidates standing in five of the six Gwent seats at July’s general election have been published.
Caerphilly
Steve Aicheler, Welsh Liberal Democrats address: Caerphilly
Chris Evans, The Labour and Cooperative Party address: Caerphilly
Brandon Gorman, Welsh Conservative address: Caerphilly
Joshua Seungkyun Kim, Reform UK address: Caerphilly
Mark Thomas, The Green Party address: Caerphilly
Lindsay Geoffrey Whittle, Plaid Cymru address: Abertridwr, Caerffili
Monmouthshire
Ioan Bellin, Plaid Cymru address: Pontypridd
Ian Chandler, Green Party address: Monmouthshire
David TC Davies, Welsh Conservative address: Monmouthshire
June Davies, True & Fair Party address: Monmouth
Catherine Fookes, Welsh Labour address: Monmouthshire
Owen Lewis, Independent address: Monmouthshire
Emma Meredith, Heritage Party address: Monmouthshire
William Powell, Welsh Liberal Democrats address: Talgarth, Brecon
Max Windsor-Peplow Reform UK, address: West Worcestershire
Newport East
Pippa Bartolotti, Independent address: Newport East
Rachel Buckler, Welsh Conservative address: Monmouthshire
Jonathan Thomas Clark, Plaid Cymru address: Newport
Mike Ford, Heritage Party address: Newport East
Lauren James, Green Party address: Newport West and Islwyn
John Miller, Welsh Liberal Democrats address: Newport East
Jessica Morden, Welsh Labour: Newport East
Tommy Short, Reform UK address: Monmouthshire
Newport West and Islwyn
George Etheridge, Independent address: Newport West and Islwyn
Brandon Ham, Plaid Cymru address: Risca, Caerphilly
Mike Hamilton, Welsh Liberal Democrats address: Newport NP19
Nick Jones, Welsh Conservative address: Torfaen
Ruth Jones, Welsh Labour address: Newport West and Islwyn
Paul Taylor, Reform UK address: Blackwood, Caerphilly
Kerry Vosper, The Green Party address: Newport NP20
Torfaen
Nikki Brooke, Heritage Party address: Newport
Philip Davies, Green Party address: Cwmbran
Lee Dunning, Independent address: Torfaen
Nathan John Edmunds, Welsh Conservative address: Torfaen
Matthew Jones, Plaid Cymru address: Cwmbran
Brendan Roberts, Welsh Liberal Democrats address: Cwmbran
Nick Thomas-Symonds, Welsh Labour address: Torfaen
Ian Michael Williams, Reform UK address: Blackwood, Caerphilly
The list of candidates for the Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney constituency hasn’t yet been published.
The deadline to register for the general election is midnight on Tuesday June 18 and further information is available from your local city, county or borough council.
Photo ID is required to vote at a polling station on July 4 and you need to be 18 or over to vote in the election.