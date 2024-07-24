Eluned Morgan has been named the new leader of Welsh Labour and will become Wales’ first female First Minsiter.
Baroness Morgan, who represents Mid and West Wales in the Senedd, was confirmed by the party as successor to Vaughan Gething, who resigned earlier this month following a controversy-hit 118 days in the job.
Nobody stood against her in the contest triggered by Mr Gething's resignation.
Mr Gething, a former Aberystwyth University student, was forced out by the resignations of three ministers and his chief legal adviser.
Baroness Morgan won the support of 26 of the 30 Labour’ Senedd Members.
A former Member of the European Parliament, and a life peer who has overseen the Welsh health service since the last election in 2021, Baroness Morgan has promised to “unify” the split Welsh Labour group following Mr Gething’s term in office.
Huw Irranca-Davies, who supported Gething’s opponent Jeremy Miles in the last leadership contest, is expected to be her deputy.
Gething remains first minister until Morgan is confirmed in a vote of the Senedd, which is likely to be recalled from its summer recess.
With some MSs away on holiday, a timetable to confirm Baroness Morgan’s ascent to First Minister remains unclear.
In a statement the new Welsh Labour leader said: “I am truly honoured to become the first woman to lead Welsh Labour and to be put forward as our party’s nominee to become the next first minister of Wales.
“At this pivotal time for our country, strength, stability, and unity will be my guiding principles. I want to ensure that everyone in Wales has the opportunity and ability to fulfil their potential.”
“Huw Irranca-Davies and I stood proudly as a partnership, and we are delighted to have received the overwhelming support of Welsh Labour MSs and support from across Wales and the wider Labour movement.
“When we pledged unity, we meant it – and that is how we will lead."
Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS congratulated Eluned Morgan on becoming leader of Labour in Wales, but said “the fact that she is the third leader in three months speaks volumes about the turmoil at the heart of the governing party.”
Mr ap Iorwerth called for a snap election.
Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds said she was “delighted to see another woman leading the way in Welsh politics” and called on her to “restore trust in Welsh politics”.