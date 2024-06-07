EVERY constituency in a General Election needs a wildcard, and for Monmouthshire it’s independent candidate Owen Lewis.
As someone who grew up in Abergavenny, and who recently returned after a few years living in Bristol, Owen is fiercely proud and protective of the town and county.
Below he gives the reasons whey he’s standing and what he hopes to do if he’s voted in.
“I grew up in Abergavenny, and after spending a few years living in Bristol, I returned last year. Over the last year, I've become quite known locally for my ongoing campaigns for services for the disabled, particularly my campaign to re-open Tudor Street Day Centre, and also my campaigns against the closures of local banks, which I believe will greatly reduce the quality of our high streets.
“I'm standing as an independent candidate, because I am tired of the consequences of party politics. There is a cost-of-living crisis. Essential services have been cut to the bone or have closed down. Many of us are frightened about climate change, and the effects on our children and grandchildren. There are increasing assaults on people's civil rights. We witness horrific images coming out of Palestine and question how it is that we aren't doing anything about it. I know the Conservative, Labour and Green Party candidates personally, and truthfully I don't have faith in any of them to sort out these things.
“Working in the independent bookshop Bookish, in Frogmore Street in Abergavenny, I get to meet and chat to a lot of local people, and many of them are just as disheartened as me. I always think we can grumble about the state of the world, or we can get up and do something about it. I'm not a career politician - it wasn't until this year that I even had the idea to go into politics. But I'm doing it because I believe something needs to be done, and getting things done is what I'm good at. I promise you that if you honour me with your vote, I will be the most accessible MP you've ever had - I'll listen to constituents every single week, and prioritise those who most struggle to be heard, particularly people who may be disabled, short of money or otherwise a bit vulnerable.
“People often ask me, 'Doesn't standing as an independent risk splitting the vote?' And it's true that our first-past-the-post electoral system makes it very hard for independent candidates like me. But the reason I'm standing as an independent is that I actually want to change things, and I think this is the only way. How many people go into politics with amazing ideas, only to find that their party is making compromises that makes it impossible for them to stick to what they believe in? Quite a lot, I think. They may talk the talk, but when it comes down to it there isn't any political party that I trust to restore our local high streets, to stand up against illegal genocides, to provide essential services for vulnerable people or to put in place the urgent measures we need to avert the climate crisis. If elected, there'll be no party politics, I will answer to no one but my constituents, and in the House of Commons I will lend my support only to things that I believe in and that you believe in. Let's do this together!”