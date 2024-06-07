“People often ask me, 'Doesn't standing as an independent risk splitting the vote?' And it's true that our first-past-the-post electoral system makes it very hard for independent candidates like me. But the reason I'm standing as an independent is that I actually want to change things, and I think this is the only way. How many people go into politics with amazing ideas, only to find that their party is making compromises that makes it impossible for them to stick to what they believe in? Quite a lot, I think. They may talk the talk, but when it comes down to it there isn't any political party that I trust to restore our local high streets, to stand up against illegal genocides, to provide essential services for vulnerable people or to put in place the urgent measures we need to avert the climate crisis. If elected, there'll be no party politics, I will answer to no one but my constituents, and in the House of Commons I will lend my support only to things that I believe in and that you believe in. Let's do this together!”