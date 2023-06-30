My officials and I have discussions with the Welsh Government on a wide range of transport matters. The power for setting local speed limits was devolved to the Welsh Government as part of the Wales Act 2017. In terms of the 20mph speed limits, it is disappointing that the Welsh Government seems to be ignoring its own impact assessments, which suggest that the damage to the Welsh economy could be as much as £4.5 billion.

Local Authorities in England have the power to set 20mph speed zones where appropriate and the UK Government has no plans to introduce default or national 20 mph speed limits in urban environments.