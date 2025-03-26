Politicians from both the Senedd and Westminster have called on the Welsh Government to do more to help find a reasonable solution to keep water flowing into the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.
The response comes after the rejection of the Glandwr Cymru’s appeal against the conditions of its licenses was rejected.
David Chadwick MP has written to Welsh Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies, to seek clarity on what the Welsh Government is doing to ensure the operational future of the canal is secured.
The MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe writes: “This could result in a worst-case scenario with the canal [which] could run dry, causing environmental harm and also potentially risking structural failure of the historic canal channel and the assets along its length.”
The Liberal Democrat MP does confirm that a mutli-agency approach is being taken to find a solution to the problem, which must weigh the cost of reducing water levels in the River Usk against the need to abstract water into the canal.
“Dwr Cymru have worked with the Trust and Natural Resources Wales to review options for providing additional water supply. Dwr Cymru own and manage the Llandegfedd Reservoir, which controls the volume of water in the river, and have indicated additional ‘support water’ could be provided,” he says.
However, as previously reported, this would require the Trust to bear an additional payment at a commercial rate which could be around £1m or more.
Laura Anne Jones, Member of the Senedd for South Wales East, has now also confirmed her support for saving the canal.
Ms Jones visited the canal this week and pressed the Welsh Government to provide the cash which she described as a “drop in the ocean compared to the economic, social and mental health benefits the canal can bring.”
“Thankfully, there is a solution on the table,” she said.
“It is important that we protect the River Usk, but also, we need to take urgent action to save out beautiful canal. The consequences of the canal closing could be disastrous for local people.”
The Mon and Brec generated over £20m a year from marine facilities, commercial boat operators and the almost 300 hospitality venues within a mile of the water.
Glandwr Cymru’s regional director, Mark Evans, called on the Welsh Government to find a more suitable alternative to the current plans.
“The prioritisation of the River Usk, without an alternative supply of water in place, has serious consequences for the integrity of the canal,” he said.
With no concrete solution yet confirmed, the calls for the canal’s future to be secured sooner, rather than later, are only getting louder.
Local Conservative Councillor for Goetre Fawr, Jan Butler, has started a petition on the Senedd website which currently has over 1,200 signatures, as politicians continue to grow concerned for what happens next on the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.