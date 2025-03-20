Concerns have been raised about proposals which have been made to reduce the amount of water transferred between the River Usk and the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.
Residents, boat owners and business owners have been contacted with the latest update recently by the Canal and River Trust (CRT) to express its worry to those who rely on the waterway.
The news comes following the unsuccessful appeal against two licenses that place significant limits on the water supply to the canal from the River Usk.
The canal has been dependent on abstractions from the River Usk for more than 200 years and it provides around 80-90 per cent of the water required to maintain the water levels in the canal.
The CRT now says that there is a serious long-term risk to the future viability of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.
“Of the seven licenses required for the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal, we appealed against two that place significant limits on the water supply to the canal,” its letter reads.
“Planning and Environment Decisions Wales has recently determined these appeals against the Trust, meaning that legally we are now required to limit water abstractions from the River Usk in accordance with license conditions.”
The CRT now says it faces a difficult choice between footing the bill for roughly £1 million to maintain the current water level in the canal, severely restricting its use or swallowing the impact of environmental harm and damage to the local economy because of a lack of water.
For boat owners living on the canal, the Trust has said they may have to vacate before the water drops to unsustainable levels.
Jane Hutt MS, the Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, made a statement in the Senedd recently.
“It is important to share the equal concern that extraction from the Usk will have on that river,” she said.
“The Welsh Government has also announced £1m of funding for the River Wye, a different river but in that part of the world.”
“However, we are looking very carefully at the fact that you need to have that clean and clear water supply to the Mon and Brecon canal. Let’s make it happen.”
Head of Operations for Mid Wales at Natural Resources Wales (NRW), Gavin Bown, said it acknowledges PEDW’s decision to dismiss the appeal against elements of the body’s own decisions.
"We acknowledge PEDW’s decision to dismiss the Canal & River Trust’s appeal against elements of our decision to issue licences to abstract water from the River Usk to supply the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal following legislative changes to remove most exemptions from abstraction licencing,” he said.
"Regulating water abstraction is a complex, evidence-based process that carefully balances environmental needs with those of local communities. Our priority is to protect the integrity of the River Usk and the Severn Estuary, both designated as Special Areas of Conservation.
"We remain committed to working collaboratively with the Canal & River Trust to ensure water abstractions are managed effectively and sustainably."