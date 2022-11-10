Politicians pay tribute to war heroes on Armistice Day
POLITICIANS of all parties have joined forces to remember the area’s war heroes today, ahead of the weekend’s commemorations.
Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies MS said:“Today and Sunday, people across our country will gather to pay tribute to all those who served, fought, volunteered, and died to enable future generations to enjoy freedom from tyranny and oppression.
“Despite all the tragedy associated with wars of the past, I am glad that remembrance continues to play such an integral part in our society. After all, today marks the armistice that formally ended the First World War, but here we are commemorating the legacy of those who fought for King and country.
“We not only use this time to reflect on the sacrifice of all those who fought, but those who continue to do so, especially when we see the cost of Russian aggression in Ukraine every day. Beyond them, we also mark the work done on their behalf, by charities like the Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes
“I am thankful and grateful to all those who have fought for our country and for our freedom. We will remember them.”
Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said: “Today and on Sunday we pay tribute to all who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country during its darkest hours.
“Their sacrifice has allowed us to live in a society based on both freedom and liberty.
“Today we think of not only the lives that were lost, but of the wish of survivors of both World Wars that we should strive to build a world free of war and violence.
“This year as we remember those who fought for freedom and liberty during previous conflicts, many of us will also be thinking of the brave men and women of Ukraine, who are at this very moment standing in face of tyranny with winter approaching.
“We remain ever thankful to those who stood to protect our country. We will remember them.”
Ms Dodds will be attending an Armistice Day memorial in her hometown of Hay-On-Wye and laying a wreath at the Remembrance Sunday service in Cardiff.
