Polish rotarians supporting Ukrainians, visit Abergavenny
A visit by Abergavenny Rotarians to a Polish town bordering Ukraine in June was returned last week when five Rotary Club members from Jaroslaw came to Monmouthshire.
Rotary Clubs worldwide have been working together to aid Ukrainians affected by the war. Abergavenny Rotary Club has so far raised more than £4,000 from the public in Abergavenny which was sent to Jaroslaw Rotary Club for humanitarian aid for displaced Ukrainian people in Poland and Ukraine.
The guests visited Abergavenny Community Centre to meet some Ukrainian refugees and their hosts living in the town so they could share stories of their experiences of the impact of war. This was a very moving experience for those concerned.
This was followed by an underground tour at Big Pit and on Sunday morning the visitor enjoyed a guided walk of Abergavenny ably conducted a member of the Abergavenny Club.
In the true spirit of Rotary fellowship and friendship, hospitality was provided by members of Abergavenny Rotary Club throughout the weekend. There was an exchange of greetings and gifts in the Monmouthshire Golf Club at a special party at Sunday lunch time.
The weekend was rounded off with a Sunday evening in Wetherspoons after a fish and chip supper at the Codfather, which they loved. Abergavenny Rotary members are planning another trip to Jaroslaw in Spring 2023.
