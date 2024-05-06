Gwent Police are appealing for information to find Oliver Hoppis who has been reported as missing.
Oliver, 34, was last seen on Sunday, May 5 at around 9.20pm near Cardiff Road, Newport.
He was last seen wearing a light grey zip-up hoodie, dark jogging bottoms and trainers. He had a small suitcase with him.
Oliver has links to Cwmbran, Newport and Monmouthshire.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call on 101 or send police a direct message on social media, quoting reference 2400146118.
You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with details.