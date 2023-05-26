Gwent Police officers investigating reports of burglary in the Monmouth area would like to speak to John Snee, who could assist their enquiries.
"We’re appealing for information to find John Snee from Monmouth," said a police spokesman.
"Our officers would like to speak to the 26-year-old in connection with an investigation into reports of burglary in the Monmouth area.
"He has links to Monmouthshire and Gloucestershire."
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting 2300126006.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.