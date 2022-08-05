Police launch appeal to find missing Abergavenny man
Friday 5th August 2022 2:52 pm
Share
Stephen Hopkins, 51, was last seen on Monday August 1 (Pic from Gwent Police )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Gwent Police have launched an appeal to find a missing man from Abergavenny.
Stephen Hopkins, 51, was last seen on Monday August 1 in Abergavenny at around 11am and officers are concerned for his welfare.
Stephen is described as around 5ft 6” tall, of slim build, bald and clean shaven.
He was last seen wearing a grey hoody, black shoes and a black coat, and has links Abergavenny, Newport, and Bristol.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send them a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200259261.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |