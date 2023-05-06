Gwent Police have announced a 48 hour dispersal order has been issued over Abergavenny, following multiple reports of disorder in the area.
According to Gwent Police's website, the order is now in effect and will be in place until 6.30pm Monday May, 8. The order covers Bailey Park in Abergavenny.
The order gives officers additional powers in directing groups to leave the area if their behaviour is likely to contribute to disorder or cause harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public. If the perpetrators return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.
There have been a series of incidents involving anti-social behaviour in the area over recent months.