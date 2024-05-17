POLICE have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a lunchtime crash at a notorious accident blackspot left two pensioners with serious injuries.
The incident involving a jeep and a car happened at the A40 crossing between Raglan and the old Monmouth road on Thursday (May 16) – dubbed “the worst junction in Wales” – shortly after mid-day.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A40 near Raglan on Thursday 16 May at around 12.10pm.
“Officers investigating the collision are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed it to come forward.
“The collision involved two cars – a green Ford Fiesta and a grey Grand Cherokee Jeep.
“The rear passengers of the Ford, a 77-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man, were taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
“We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV to contact us.
“You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400159820 with any details.
“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”