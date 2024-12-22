POLICE have appealed for information to locate a prisoner who failed to return to HMP Precoed near Usk, but warned people not to approach him
Declan Jones, from Brynmawr, was jailed for six years last June for conspiracy to supply cocaine, but no information has beem supplied to explain why he was allowed out of prison in the first place.
He and three other men were jailed for a total of 27 years.
A force spokesperson said: "Gwent Police is appealing for information to find Declan Jones who failed to return to HMP Prescoed, Monmouthshire, on Friday 20 December.
"Jones was convicted of conspiracy to supply class A drugs at Cardiff Crown Court in May 2024.
"He is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall, of small build with dark hair, green eyes and is clean shaven.
"The 22-year-old has links to Brynmawr, Nantyglo and Ebbw Vale areas.
We have activated our operational plan with the aim of locating the individual and the prison are co-operating with us.
"We are asking the public not to approach him and to call us on 101 quoting reference 2400420374 if you have any information. You can also message us on our Facebook or Twitter pages.
"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org."