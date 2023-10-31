Avon and Somerset police are looking for a 70-year-old man considered a risk to the public, who has links to Gwent.
Wanted man, Richard Scatchard, is wanted on a recall to prison and is considered a risk to the public, specifically with women he forms relationships with.
Detectives also want to talk to him in connection with a murder inquiry.
He was last seen in Minehead on October 16 but he could be anywhere in the country and has links to the Gwent area.
If you see this man, do not approach. Instead call 999 immediately.
Avon and Somerset police were alerted to the sudden death of Kelly Faiers, 61, from Western-super-mare, at Scatchard's address on Sunday, October 15.
A forensic post-mortem examination to determine the cause of Kelly's death was inconclusive. Her death is currently being treated as suspicious while awaiting the results of further tests.
Detective Chief Inspector, Jess Aston, said: "Our thoughts are with Kelly's family at this tragic time and we're doing all we can to provide them with the answers they deserve.
"Officers attended Scatchards address on October 15 and returned the following afternoon to speak to him about the death but he had disappeared.
"We initially treated Scatchard as a high-risk missing person due to concerns he presented an immediate and serious risk of harm to himself.
"As our inquiry progressed, we have become less worried about his welfare and far more concerned about the danger he presents to other people.
"His behaviour, along with information we have gathered since his disappearance, makes us anxious that he may have formed a new relationship with one or more women and that he presents a serious risk to their saftey.
"Scatchard is a prolific user of dating apps and has previously been convicted of sexual offences in which he administered drugs to his victims to enable his crimes."
The man is described as white, about 5ft 11ins tall, average build and short grey hair. He speaks with a Scottish accent and has previously claimed to be Richard Dunlop. It's believed he could be using a distinctive electric bicycle- a grey Gepida Alboin Curve which has a pink front tyre rim, flowers on the rim of the rear tyre and green and yellow electrical tape around the handlebars.