GWENT Police say they will be providing a visible presence in communities as part of a ‘robust’ response to tackle possible disorder this weekend but have stressed that they are not expecting any planned disorder
It has been claimed in the national media that a list purportedly announcing a series of new ‘anti-immigration’ protests across the UK has been circulated online could be a hoax designed to ‘whip up panic’.
A statement from Stand Up to Racism released this week stated: “Fascist riots have taken place in towns and cities across Britain leading to attacks on mosques and hotels housing migrants.
“All those who oppose this must join in a united mass movement powerful enough to drive back the fascists.”
The group is said to be planning a demonstration in Abergavenny on Saturday, as part of its national day of protest. This is due to begin at 11am opposite Waterstones in the town but it is not understood to be a counter-protest to any far-right events.
Warning people not to pay heed to speculation on social medial, Gwent Police chief superintendent Leanne Brustad said: "We know that disorder across the UK in the past few days has left members of our communities feeling concerned. Our responsibility is to keep our communities safe and we’ve prepared accordingly should anything happen in our area.
"We are monitoring information at a local and national level around possible disruption and will continue to have a robust policing response in place to tackle possible disorder. Our officers are on patrol to provide a visible presence in our communities, particularly among those who are feeling vulnerable at this time. We continue to support our communities and are in regular conversations to offer advice, listen to their concerns and keep everyone safe.
“We are aware of speculation on social media and we would like to be clear that there is no information to corroborate any planned disorder in our area at this time. I would urge people to please think twice about what you read, share and believe from online sources.
“There are a lot of motivations for why people may be sharing information so be critical and if in doubt, look to trusted voices such as the police and community leaders.
“We stand with our communities against division and hatred. If you have any information regarding pre-planned disorder or criminal behaviour, please let us know via our website, by calling 101 or direct messaging us on our Facebook or X pages, so that we can take action. Alternatively, you can report it to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."
In response to the scenes of violence and disorder in parts of England and Northern Ireland, Councillor Andrew Morgan OBE, Leader of the Welsh Local Government Association, said: “The recent unrest in parts of the UK is deeply concerning and has no place in our society. We must remain vigilant and committed to upholding and promoting unity and tolerance across our communities.
“It is crucial that we stand together against any efforts to incite division or hatred. council leaders from across Wales have met with senior police officials seeking reassurance in terms of taking robust action where necessary and having sufficient resources available to respond if needed”
“The WLGA is working with councils across Wales as they monitor the situation, working with local partners to help keep our communities safe.”