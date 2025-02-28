Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that they are to sell Crickhowell Police Station and relocate to a new base with Mid and West Wales Fire (MAWWFRS).
Crickhowell Station has been identified as not meeting modern day policing requirements by Dyfed-Powys Police.
As a result, and as part of a £10m savings plan spanning three years, a decision has been made to formally close the station and sell the property.
This decision is part of a bigger change programme across Dyfed-Powys Police, where estates and technology and the kit available to officers and staff are coming together to improve policing and the service to our communities.
Dyfed-Powys Police will maintain their presence in Crickhowell, and will operate from a new collocation base, with Mid and West Wales Fire who are an important Blue Light partner with established long-standing relationships already in existence.
Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis said: “This decision has come after careful evaluation to make best use of resources and deliver an effective police service that meets the needs and expectations of our communities.
“The closure and sale of this police station is a step forward in modernising and improving our services, enabling officers to continue their work with greater efficiency and effectiveness.
“The decision has been made with the best interests of taxpayers and the community in mind, as the current station does not meet modern day policing requirements and is expensive to run.
“I want to reassure our local communities that Dyfed-Powys Police is committed to maintaining the same level of service and support for our local communities, and residents and business in Crickhowell will see no difference.
“Your local neighbourhood policing and prevention teams will continue to provide a visible presence and effective engagement with residents and businesses.”
Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said: “Discussions around police stations closing or being sold have, in the past, sparked concerns about police visibility, response times, and community safety. I completely understand those worries.
“However, Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis has assured me that this estates decision will not affect the level of service provided to the public.
“While these changes are not easy, I want to be clear—our commitment to public safety remains unchanged. This decision is about making sure Dyfed-Powys Police can operate as efficiently as possible, ensuring officers and resources are in the right places to serve our communities effectively.
“In an increasingly digital world, there are now more ways than ever for people to stay connected with Dyfed-Powys Police. Alongside traditional phone contact, I encourage the public to make use of online services and the Force’s social media channels, which offer important updates, crime prevention advice, and opportunities for engagement.
“By embracing these alternative ways to communicate, we can all play a role in ensuring policing remains responsive and accessible, while allowing officers to focus on critical incidents.
“If you have any concerns or questions, please get in touch with my office. Your feedback is important, and we value your support in keeping our communities safe.”
MAWWFRS’s Chief Fire Officer, Roger Thomas KFSM, said: “MAWWFRS is delighted to further its partnership with Dyfed-Powys Police continuing the long-standing and positive relationship we have with one of our blue light partners.
Our Service is committed to keeping the communities of Mid and West Wales safe and by increasing the number of community Fire Stations available to Dyfed-Powys Police’s Officers further enhances our ability to work closer together”.