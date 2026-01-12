Smiths Auctions in Newent are hoping that this spell of harsh weather does not put off vendors from selling their items at auction. This time of year it can be tricky to tempt prospective sellers out to the auction rooms – especially the elderly who are not keen on the cold and driving on icy roads. However, auctions buyers are typically a far hardier bunch and poor weather is rarely a deterrent to them. Plus, with many items selling on the internet and being posted out after the sale, bad weather is no longer the problem it used to be. This can all lead to a shortage of items coming onto the market at one of the most active times in the auction calendar. For those that do make the effort to consign at this time of year the rewards can be significant.
The February sale includes a wide range of antiques and collectables but also features their popular coins and notes section. They already have a fantastic selection of lots for this section which they have been cataloguing over the last few months. Coins are selling particularly well in the current market especially with gold and silver prices being so high. Final entries of gold or silver coins are invited with the deadline on or around January 16. Star lot of the sale so far is a Queen Elizabeth 2023 gold proof sovereign set made to commemorate her 70th Coronation Anniversary estimated at £5,000/£6,000.
It is not only the coin vendors who are doing well in this current market. Many people are just amazed by the results for their silver, gold and jewellery items. Only this week a client was absolutely astounded when her 9ct gold cigarette case was valued at just under £5,000 and many 18ct gold pocket watches are often making upwards of £1,000. A pair of exceptionally fine 18ct gold and red enamel cufflinks by Longmire have also been consigned for the upcoming sale with an estimate of £2,000/£2,500.
A range of silver items have also arrived nice and early for the auction including a handsome pair of Victorian spiral embossed wine bottle coasters estimated at £600/£800 and a selection of early silver cutlery which features unusual town hallmarks from Newcastle, Exeter and York. These rare pieces sell at a premium price as collectors are always looking out for particular makers or early dates. Other desirable hallmarks include Irish silver which features a harp as the standard mark and Scottish silver which features a thistle.
Collectable items in the sale include a range of decoy ducks and treen as well as a selection of clocks, and militaria. Further entries are invited to make the most of this very buoyant current market. Please telephone 01531 821776 to make an appointment or to chat with a valuer. For further information visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.