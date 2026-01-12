Smiths Auctions in Newent are hoping that this spell of harsh weather does not put off vendors from selling their items at auction. This time of year it can be tricky to tempt prospective sellers out to the auction rooms – especially the elderly who are not keen on the cold and driving on icy roads. However, auctions buyers are typically a far hardier bunch and poor weather is rarely a deterrent to them. Plus, with many items selling on the internet and being posted out after the sale, bad weather is no longer the problem it used to be. This can all lead to a shortage of items coming onto the market at one of the most active times in the auction calendar. For those that do make the effort to consign at this time of year the rewards can be significant.