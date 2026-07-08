There was chaos for commuters Abergavenny this morning after reports of a collision on one of the town’s major routes at the height of the morning rush hour.
Drivers were backed up as far as the slip road into Llanfoist from the Heads of the Valleys Road on Wednesday morning following the reported incident just after 8am. Both the traffic monitoring service, INRIX, and the AA are reporting an accident on the roundabout between Merthyr Road, Union Road West and Brecon Road near the BP garage.
The route was partially blocked causing delays of up to 45 minutes for some commuters trying to get to work in Abergavenny while emergency services attended the scene.
A Gwent Police spokesperson told the Chronicle, “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A4143, Abergavenny at around 8.20am on Wednesday 8 July. The collision involved two vehicles and no injuries were reported.”
As of 10am, the incident had been and traffic began to ease around the busy junction.
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