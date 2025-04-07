POLICE are calling for information on a burglary that took place at the Llanfoist Allotments last week.
Following on from a call on social media for local people to keep their eyes and ears open following a break in to the allotment sheds adjacent to the cemetery, a police spokesperson has confirmed that, “At about 3.40pm on April 3 we had a call from someone reporting their shed had been burgled at the allotment and a petrol strimmer had been stolen.”
Despite reports on social media claiming that every shed had been broken into and other items such as chainsaws, movers and tillers were also taken alongside the petrol strimmer, the police spokesperson added, "We have not had any other reports on this site."
If anyone has any information about the burglary they can call police on 101, quoting 2500104896, you can send a direct message on Facebook or X,or online: https://www.gwent.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.