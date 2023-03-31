Gwent Police are appealing for information regarding a fatal collision that occurred in Abergavenny between 5pm and 6pm on Wednesday, March 15.
According to Gwent Police's social media, officers want to speak to any motorists who were travelling on Pontnewydd Road during this time.
Officers attended a report of a collision on Pontynewydd Road at around 6pm, which involved one vehicle - a red Honda quad bike.
Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service also attended, and a 50-year-old man was taken to hospital where he later died.
He can now be named as Jason Hughes and his family has released the following tribute to him:
"My Dad, known by most as ‘Yozzer’ was a massive part of the local farming community in both Forest coal pit and Llanthony.
"Always happy to help out in any way possible and always with a big smile on his face.
"Dad was such a hardworking man and we are absolutely devastated to have lost him in such a tragic accident.
"We would like to thank everybody that helped Dad at the scene of the accident and also huge thanks to the ICU Critical care team at the Heath. The care and compassion that was shown to both Dad and my Mum was truly outstanding.
"Love you Dad - Morgan xxx"
Gwent Police have confirmed that his next of kin continue to receive support from specialist officers.
Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed a collision, has CCTV or any motorists with dashcam footage in the area between 5pm and 6pm to contact them.
If you have any information, you can call 101 or send a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200247542 with any details.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.