The Book Haven at the popular Retreat café , in Llanover, is now working in conjunction with the café owners to provide an evening once a month which has a literary or arts flavour.
The second of these will be a Poems And Pints evening (or a Poems and Wine evening!) where budding or established poets, and those who simply love poetry, are invited to come along and read either from their own work, or a favourite poem by someone else, within a friendly, relaxed environment. Or just come along and listen to what promises to be an eclectic mix of the spoken word.
The evening takes place on Thursday, August 1 will start at 7pm and entry is free. Tasty treats will be on sale in the café as well as plenty of liquid refreshment.
The Book Haven outlet at The Retreat showcases fiction and non-fiction books published by local company Saron Publishers, as well as those published independently by local and other Welsh authors. Future monthly events will include book launches, talks by successful authors, and drama events. For more information, contact [email protected] or call 07851 291696