Five year old Maia Alys Wham of Abergavenny wanted to do something for children less fortunate than her - so she grew her hair until it was long enough to make a wig for children with cancer.
She had 12 inches cut off at the Hair by Natalie salon in Crickhowell and to help towards the £700 cost of making a wig her mum Jodie set up a Just Giving page so family and friends could sponsor Maia. She said: “Each wig is given to the patient free of charge so the Little Princess Trust relies on help to provide them as so many families are affected by cancer every year.”
Maia is a pupil at Llantilio Pertholey Primary School and has received a lot of support from her friends. Anyone who wants to donate to the Little Princess Trust can do so by going on the Just Giving page at https: //www.justgiving.com/page/maia-wham-1702721271288 and it will stay open until February 9.