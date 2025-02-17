Top price of the sale was unusually taken by a book when a second edition of Charles Darwin’s The Origin of Species published in 1860 made £1,650. Estimated at £1,000 to £1,500 it had several condition issues, but its rarity and desirability made many bidders prepared to overlook this. It was won in the end by a local buyer who came to view the book before the sale, but decided to stay in the warm and bid online on sale day.