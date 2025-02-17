Despite the cold winter weather Smiths Auction sale on February 13-14 provided vendors with a something to smile about, with many items in the sale selling far beyond their estimates.
The silver section consistently provided strong results - with a fine Victorian silver tea service selling for an impressive £1,450 to a London silver dealer. Whilst many of the larger items of silver sold just above estimate the smaller collectable items raced well beyond expectations and often doubled or tripled their estimates.
A fine silver box embossed with mythological scenes with Neptune and Venus sold for £500 against a £120/£180 estimate and an unusual 18th century Channel Islands cup made £680 against a £100/£150 estimate.
Private buyers and collectors gave the trade some strong competition for items such as photograph frames, caddy spoons, christening gifts and perfume bottles. Two private ladies battled over a very tall and handsome silver vase which sold for £250 against a £150/£200 estimate.
Top price of the sale was unusually taken by a book when a second edition of Charles Darwin’s The Origin of Species published in 1860 made £1,650. Estimated at £1,000 to £1,500 it had several condition issues, but its rarity and desirability made many bidders prepared to overlook this. It was won in the end by a local buyer who came to view the book before the sale, but decided to stay in the warm and bid online on sale day.
Gold continued to attract strong bidding with a double South Africa Pond brooch selling for £1,150 against an £800/£1,200 estimate and a gold sovereign mounted ring making £580. Other gold results which will have delighted vendors include gold pocket watches, gold chains and even wedding rings.
The Medals and Militaria section also sold very successfully with a Naval OBE set of four medals making £350 and a Military Medal group of five medals reaching £320. Other items which sold far beyond their estimates included bayonets, cap badges, sweetheart badges and ephemera items such as photographs, journals and documents relating to the military.
There were of course a few surprises in the sale including a Chinese large bulbous vase painted magpies and blossom which made £720 despite extensive damage and an Art Deco Butterscotch Bakelite inkwell which made £410 against expectations of £60 to £80. Another unlikely result was a dirty brass antique Persian bowl which obviously attracted interest online and sold for £480 to a private collector up North.
As usual the collectables section attracted lots of online attention including a Victorian ship’s diorama scene in glazed case which made £290 and a set of James Bond Book Club books which made £190 – both against expectations of just £40 to £60. A group of local property auction posters relating to The sale of Ruardean Brewery and land in Ross on Wye made £230 against an estimate of £30/£50.
