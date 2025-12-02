A cinema in Abergavenny could have found itself a new buyer after a group from the town publicly confirmed its interest in the premises, which has been on the market since April.
The historic cinema was purchased by Peter and Irene Davies in 2011, who also own the Coliseum cinema in Brecon. But they announced they would be selling up and retiring earlier this year, which left the future of the much-loved picture house uncertain.
Ideas were quickly floated on community social media forums suggesting the concept of repurposing parts of the building for use by local groups and the concept of a community purchase reached an advanced stage in September. That was before the steering committee of the group, the Abergavenny Community Cinema Campaign, decided not to pursue the purchase due to financial constraints.
Fast-forward just over two months, and another group based in the town has publicly confirmed its interest in the building.
“Dance Blast has been looking at the Baker Street Cinema building with a view to creating an exciting new community venue,” a spokesperson said while publicly confirming their interest.
“There is great potential at Baker Street to provide our community with a circus space and more. Alongside an existing circus space, we could provide a venue for other community activities such as a community cinema and/or an exhibition space for visual artists.”
Dance Blast is a group providing circus classes for all ages an abilities in Abergavenny and has been operating since 2019. Over 180 individuals from the town and the surrounding areas attend a weekly aerial class, with ages ranging from five to 60 years of age.
They’re currently based at their studios on the Melville Centre site on in Abergavenny’s Pen y Pound area and say they will continue to be based there. Any potential acquisition would be part of the group’s expansion and wouldn’t move completely.
Key elements of the Baker Street Cinema building which make it so appealing is the larger space to offer advanced classes, disabled access to include more members and visitors and a larger performance space for the growing group of people.
No sale has currently been agreed and the involvement of the new potential buyer simply amounts to interest at this stage. However, local people are now to have their say on what they think of the latest idea.
A survey is now open to assess the feasibility of additional space for the group, as well as any role it could play in providing space to the community including as a cinema. The form can be filled out by clicking here.
“We are aware that members of our community have previously campaigned to keep a community cinema on the site,” the statement continued.
“Whether or not it is Baker Street that becomes the new circus space, or we have to look elsewhere, Dance Blast would like to know what you think. We will be applying for funding to create this space.”
“Whatever the final location, our funders will want to know how the community feels.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.