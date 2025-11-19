Shifty architects, arrogant stone masons, grasping public schools and lucrative limekilns were all part of the heady mix which made up archaeologist Mark Lewis’s fascinating presentation on Goldcliff’s mediaeval priory – ‘How Do You Lose a Monastery’.
Mr Lewis is a gifted communicator who managed to make the world of modern archaeology, with its complex aids of geophysical surveys and associated computer-enhanced imagery understandable to a non-expert audience. In the case of the disappeared Goldcliff Priory the researchers also used mediaeval documents. maps and paintings in support of their studies. When the television programme Time Team visited that lonely location on the coast near the mouth of the Usk failed to make much progress in the hunt for the lost monastery but Mark Lewis and his colleagues have found substantial evidence to suggest a major building on the site.
Following the talk, Society Chair Carol Smith paid tribute on the passing of Bertreen Cox. Bertreen and her husband Stuart were stalwart members of the Society over many decades and her contribution to our work and to many other town societies was much appreciated.
Proving that a respect for our past is still strong came with the publication of Blaenavon World Heritage Centre History Group’s latest book ‘Unsung Heroes of World War 2’. This large format 200 page softback is packed with reminiscences, photos, posters and illustrations celebrating the contribution of the townspeople to the war effort whether on active service or maintaining life on the Home Front. This volume which is sure to be a popular Christmas present is available from History Group members and from the British Legion charty shop Broad Street, Blaenavon.
The December meeting of the Blaenavon History Society, on December 11, 7pm at King Street Schoolroom, will consist of a seasonally-themed quiz after which we are taking a short two month winter break before returning in March.
