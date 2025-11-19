Mr Lewis is a gifted communicator who managed to make the world of modern archaeology, with its complex aids of geophysical surveys and associated computer-enhanced imagery understandable to a non-expert audience. In the case of the disappeared Goldcliff Priory the researchers also used mediaeval documents. maps and paintings in support of their studies. When the television programme Time Team visited that lonely location on the coast near the mouth of the Usk failed to make much progress in the hunt for the lost monastery but Mark Lewis and his colleagues have found substantial evidence to suggest a major building on the site.