PLANS for a waterless, compost toilet at a highly protected Usk Valley nature site have been put forward.
Gwent Wildlife Trust is seeking permission to install the toilet at the edge of the gravel car park area at its Springdale Farm Nature Reserve at Llangwm near Usk, which is a Site of Special Scientific Interest.
The pre-fabricated standalone toilet, proposed to stand next to a barn, requires no connection to mains water or sewerage and is also designed to be fully accessible, with a large stainless steel sliding door, grab rails and room for wheelchair users and pushchairs.
The 3m-by-1.8m toilet will be clad in timber to blend with the natural surroundings, and a 2.4m tall timber privacy screen “for discretion and to deter anti-social behaviour” is also planned.
The project also includes a covered, external urinal to relieve pressure on the main toilet and improve hygiene for larger groups visiting the reserve.
The compost toilet works by separating liquid from solid waste with air drawn over both to dehydrate the solids with the liquid evaporating.
It isn’t considered likely to impact the amount of nutrients entering the protected River Usk, as it doesn’t increase their concentration in wastewater.
Environmental regulator Natural Resources Wales’ interim advice on compost toilets is “well-designed and maintained separator toilets can reduce water usage and provide material suitable for use as a fertiliser.”
According to the application to Monmouthshire Council planners: “The proposal is intended to improve accessibility and usability of the reserve for visitors, volunteers and community groups; enabling more events and activities on site, especially for those with additional needs.”
The reserve is described as “a vital hub for biodiversity” and features grassland habitats that support a wide range of flora and fauna, and activities on site include habitat restoration work, conservation grazing, volunteering activities and guided walks.
