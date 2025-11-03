Written by Julie McGowan, this colourful tale sees Merlin’s magic transporting two good-time girls back to medieval days. Meanwhile, a young knight seeks to win the jousts so that he can claim the hand of his true love. But does it all run smoothly? Can the ‘girls’ return to present day? Do they even want to? Can our hero overcome the other knights? And how do the Wombles help? To find the answers to all these questions, come along to ‘Brynbugadoon’ at Usk Memorial Hall from Thursday November 27, to Saturday November 29, and join in the fun.