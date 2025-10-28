MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council has announced its participation in the annual International Carbon Literacy Action Day.
The Carbon Literacy Action Day is the largest climate education-and-action training event worldwide, taking place on Thursday November 13, 2025, coinciding with the COP30 United Nations Climate Change Conference, the largest climate conference annually.
The day highlights dedication to tackling climate change through Carbon Literacy, lowering an organisation’s carbon emissions, and its commitment to working towards a zero-carbon future.
Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment, Councillor Catrin Maby, said: “Monmouthshire Council is excited to be taking part in CLAD 2025.
“Carbon Literacy and embedding climate education and action throughout the council and beyond is an important part of the council’s Climate and Nature Emergency Strategy.”
As part of their training day, learners will learn about core climate science and carbon impact and will end by making pledges to reduce their own carbon footprints to act in both their personal and professional lives.
While global leaders meet in Brazil to negotiate climate policies, thousands of learners from all walks of life and around the world will be completing their days’ worth of Carbon Literacy training.
This day is important because it raises awareness of climate change, whilst educating people to take action to protect our planet. It enables people to move forward to reduce emissions which can be harmful to the environment.
This day has been around since 2012 and it is still going ahead now, with the community of Monmouth taking a stand to highlight an important day.
