Road closures are set to be enforced on the Usk Chain Bridge in November ahead of a major refurbishment planned for 2026, as work to prepare the near 120-year-old structure for renovation.
Plans are currently in place to renovate the historic river crossing in Spring next year, but as part of the design process a an excavation of trial holes will need to be taken from the deck of the bridge to assess the quality of the materials.
An in-depth visual inspection of the bridge has already taken place, although a contractor is yet to be selected.
As a result of the trial hole excavations, road closures are required in order for Monmouthshire County Council to carry out the works safely.
The local authority is proposing to carry out work over the weekends of November 8th and 9th and November 15th and 16th between the hours of 9.30am and 3.30pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.