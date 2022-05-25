Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin!

Entertainer Bryn Yemm (pictured above) and Abergavenny Garden Centre owner Ian McDonald have joined forces for today’s event ( Pic from Bryn Yemm )

Abergavenny’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations get underway today with the planting of a Platinum Jubilee Tree at Linda Vista Gardens.

Local businessman Ian McDonald – who owns Abergavenny Garden Centre - and international entertainer Bryn Yemm came up with the idea by combining their talents and resources, as a way of ensuring the town has a long-lasting memorial of this unique event in our history.

The Platinum Jubilee Tree will be presented to representatives of Abergavenny Town Council and all primary schools in Abergavenny, as the town begins celebrations to mark the mark the Queen’s 70-year reign as monarch.

The presentation at the Gardens will take place at 2pm.

Abergavenny Garden Centre have chosen the Rowan tree (Sorbus Aucuparia also known as Mountain Ash) to be planted for the presentation.

The tree has been sourced and provided by the garden centre specially to mark the occasion, and as well as being presented to the public today will also be planted each primary school ground in the town.

The presentation event will also see the debut of Bryn Yemm’s song ‘Jubilee Party’. The song was composed and produced by Bryn himself at the iconic Rockfield Studios in Monmouth, with a copy of the song also being sent to the Queen herself.

Speaking to the Chronicle about the song, Bryn Yemm said:

“This is the song that captures ‘the moment’. It is my aim to lift the nation in celebration as we emerge from the pandemic. I believe it can be the catalyst to recapturing our joy and optimism during the Platinum Jubilee year”.

“It expresses all our hopes and aspirations for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, whilst acknowledging her devotion to duty and service of our country and the Commonwealth; the regal presence and infinite dignity our Queen has shown throughout her reign.”

Bryn will perform the song at the presentation in Linda Vista Gardens today supported by by pupils of Dance Attack Collection under the direction and choreography of the dance school Principal Aleia Jade.

Bryn has been working in collaboration with Abergavenny Town Council on the Platinum Jubilee Tree Project and after local MP David Davies wrote to the Queen’s Private Secretary detailing Abergavenny’s Jubilee Party celebrations, a response came in the form of a letter from Windsor Castle written by the Queen’s Private Secretary thanking Bryn, the Town Council and the local community for their efforts and wishing them well for the upcoming celebrations.

A number of street parties will take place across the UK, including Abergavenny, as communities come together to celebrate a milestone achievement that is unlikely to be repeated.

Bryn added: “Street Party’s bring people together and as we emerge from the covid pandemic into the celebrations of the jubilee, this song can be a catalyst for rebuilding the connections within our communities. It provides a focus to rekindle the spirit, determination and consideration of our neighbourhoods – it also has an infectious chorus that people of all ages can sing”.

“That is why I say’ this song captures the moment’. Let’s all celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee and sing the chorus ‘Let’s all pull together, and bring back good times’”.