At Council in January earlier this year, Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member Catrin Maby announced the plans for the resurfacing of the Wye Bridge Monmouth.
The condition of this highway has been a longstanding concern, but improvement works have been on hold pending repairs to the structure of the railway arches and mains utility services.
Those works are now complete and engineers are the design and contract documentation to resurface the highway and ensure that this vital link of the A466 is made fit for use.
Works have commenced to investigate the existing road base material which will allow the designer to assess the form of repairs required and prepare the detailed design and contract specification.
Once this work has been completed, the tender process will be with the expectation of construction works commencing between mid-July and up to the end of August when traffic flows are reduced.
A spokesperson from the MCC: "We appreciate that these essential repairs will cause significant disruption due to the need for full closure of the road, resulting in a lengthy diversion route.
In order to reduce the impact upon the local community, it is planned to carry out some of the work during night time or over the weekend. Council officers will work with the contractor to agree the construction management plan. Priority will be given to the safety of both the travelling public and the contractors workforce."
Details of the timings and potential disruption will be shared with the local community once the contractor has been appointed and the detailed programme has been confirmed.
The road closures will follow the usual statutory process which includes wider consultation with highway users such as the hauliers, emergency services and other businesses who may be impacted during the works.