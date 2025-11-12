An amendment to the initial planning application was submitted to Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council at the end of October to remove any reference to the American burger chain. The outlet would have accompanied a tanning salon and another pizza restaurant/takeaway.
Instead, Burger King is likely to be replaced by Taco Bell after the chain was fixed as the new incoming operator for the site.
It is estimated the development could create 84 full and part time jobs, but the development caused major splits between local politicians when plans were announced to bring another fast food outlet to the town.
