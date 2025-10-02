Monmouthshire County Council has announced a series of proposed traffic regulation changes that could impact drivers and residents in Abergavenny and Raglan.
In Abergavenny, the council plans to introduce a no Loading restriction on Kings Street, aimed at easing congestion and improving pedestrian safety. Additionally, a Prohibition of Waiting at Any Time is proposed for Hereford Road at its junction with Grosvenor Road, and at Plas Derwen Way, targeting areas where parked vehicles have been causing visibility and access issues.
Raglan High Street is also set for changes, with the introduction of a Disabled Persons Parking Place, a Loading Only Bay, and a Prohibition of Waiting at Any Time. These measures are designed to improve accessibility and traffic flow in the village centre.
Residents and stakeholders are invited to view the full proposals and submit feedback by 5pm on Wednesday, October 22. Plans and supporting documents are available online at monmouthshire.gov.uk/public-consultation-traffic or by appointment at County Hall, Usk.
Written representations can be sent to the Traffic Section at County Hall or emailed to [email protected].
