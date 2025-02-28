A DECISION to only partly allow a householder’s home revamp intended to avoid the case being taken to appeal has been overturned on appeal.
The Ross Road resident had applied for planning permission for a replacement front porch as well as a two-storey extension at the back or her home, which a neighbour claimed would block sunlight in their garden and be intrusive.
When the application was considered by Monmouthshire County Council’s planning committee in November last year councillors were advised to make a “split decision” and allow the front porch, that was considered acceptable, but refuse the extension.
Planning officer Andrew Jones said the “split decision” could be made instead of refusing the whole application outright and Welsh planning appeals body PEDW, Planning and Environment Decisions Wales, is supportive of their use.
Mr Jones told councillors: “PEDW is keen local authorities explore these more routinely.”
But just six weeks later, following an appeal by the homeowner, PEDW sent independent inspector Richard James to her home in Tanglewood Close, Abergavenny and he overruled the committee’s decision and allowed the extension.
In his report Mr James said: “The proposal would not be harmful to the living conditions of neighbouring occupants.”
He allowed the appeal and granted planning permission for the porch and extension in line with plans submitted to the council in June last year.
Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) manages casework relating to the development and use of land in the public interest it has a team of 20 Inspectors and 25 support staff with inspectors assuming individual responsibility for their decisions.
