Motorists across Monmouthshire are being urged to double-check their travel routes as a fresh wave of road closures and diversions takes effect across the county.
Infrastructure works in Abergavenny
The most extensive disruption will occur on St Helen’s Road, Abergavenny, where a major gas main replacement project runs from October 19, 2026, until November 29, 2026. The works are split into three phases lasting roughly three weeks each to maintain access for fronting properties:
- Phase 1: Closes a section from Union Road East for 115 metres, with traffic diverted via Park Street and Union Road East.
- Phase 2: Covers a 145-metre stretch near St Helen’s Close using the same diversion route.
- Phase 3: Extends from St Helen’s Close to Commercial Street. Diversions will direct traffic via Commercial Street, the A40, Merthyr Road, and Union Road East, as well as Park Street.
Additionally, Old Hereford Road, Abergavenny, will undergo carriageway resurfacing and road marking. The affected area spans between Ysguborwen and Rother Avenue. Daytime operations begin on October 25, 2026, operating between 8am and 6pm. Works continue under full night-time closures on October 26, October 27, and October 28, operating between 7pm and 5am. Signed diversions will route drivers through Hillcrest Road, Llwynu Lane, St Teilo's Road, St David's Road, and surrounding routes.
Meanwhile, North Street, Abergavenny, experiences a temporary day closure on October 14, 2026, between 10am and 5pm. The closure affects an 80-metre stretch located 120 metres from Orchard Street for poling works, with diversions set along Western Road, Chapel Road, and Orchard Street.
Rural highway closures
Essential poling works are also scheduled for surrounding rural areas:
- Llwyn Celyn Road, Llanover: Closed on October 16, 2026, from 10am to 5pm for a 50-metre section roughly 440 metres from the A4042 junction. Diversions utilize the A4042 and Ancient Road.
- Danygraig Road, Bont: Scheduled for closure on October 21, 2026, between 10am and 5pm. The closure runs from its C13.7 Cymmerau junction to Great House Road, with diversions via New Inn Road and the B4521.
- Llanarth Road, Llanarth: Scheduled for closure on October 26, 2026, between 10am and 5pm. A 0.70 km section from Plough Road will be shut, diverting traffic via the B4233, B4598, and Kemeys Road.
Monmouthshire County Council confirms that property access will be maintained throughout all works.
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