Additionally, Old Hereford Road, Abergavenny, will undergo carriageway resurfacing and road marking. The affected area spans between Ysguborwen and Rother Avenue. Daytime operations begin on October 25, 2026, operating between 8am and 6pm. Works continue under full night-time closures on October 26, October 27, and October 28, operating between 7pm and 5am. Signed diversions will route drivers through Hillcrest Road, Llwynu Lane, St Teilo's Road, St David's Road, and surrounding routes.