Monmouthshire County Council has announced temporary road closures this October to accommodate essential maintenance and utility works in several streets close to Abergavenny town centre
Drivers in the town face the longest disruption on St Helen’s Road, where gas main replacement works will run in three distinct phases from October 19 to November 29. Each three-week phase will close sequential sections of the road—starting near Union Road East and extending to Commercial Street—with signed diversions in place. Work will start at the junction with Union Road, then continue with a closure from St Helen’s Clise and the with a stretch to Commercial Street
Shorter daytime closures are also scheduled for utility poling work. North Street in Abergavenny will close near Orchard Street on October 14 between 10am and 5pm with traffic diverted via Western Road.
Away from Abergavenny’s centre, Llwyn Celyn Road in Llanover will close near the A4042 on October 16 during the same hours.
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