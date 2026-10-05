A number of local roads across Monmouthshire set to close over the coming weeks with drivers and residents being advised to plan ahead as Monmouthshire County Council issues a series of temporary traffic regulation notices under Section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984. The temporary closures, officially dated October 7, are required to allow essential utility maintenance, water mains replacements, and telecom poling works to be carried out safely across the region.
The disruption begins on Wednesday, October 7, with two key projects kicking off simultaneously:
- Abergavenny: Chapel Road will close for three days approximately 13 metres from its junction with Orchard Street to enable Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water repairs. Traffic will be diverted via Orchard Street, North Street, and the A40.
- Llanellen: A 30-metre stretch of the C8.9 Llanellen Link at its junction with the B4269 will close until October 9 for MJ Quinn infrastructure works, with diversion signs routing drivers via the B4269 and A4042.
On Friday, October 9, three additional rural routes will undergo temporary restrictions:
- Hardwick: Hardwick Lane will close from its B4598 junction for roughly 455 metres to enable a major water mains replacement scheme running through October 29. Drivers will be re-routed along the A4042, A40, and B4598.
- Llanvapley: A 0.7km section of the R32 (Crossways Farm to Llanvapley) will close between 8am and 5pm for poling works.
- Llanarth: Llanarth Road will be closed from Pit-Wern-Yr-Heolydd to Red House Road between 9:30am and 3.30pm
Further daytime closures are scheduled for the following week to allow highway teams to install new wooden telegraph poles safely:
- Abergavenny & Llanwenarth (Oct 12): Pentre Road (from the A40 to Pentre Farm Road) and a 55-metre section of Llanwenarth Church Road off the A40 will close between 9:30am and 3:30pm.
- Llandewi Rhydderch (Oct 12): The C34.1 from Ty Hir to Church Lane will close for daytime work between 9:30am and 3:30pm, with diversions via Plough Road and the B4233.
- Gilwern (Oct 12–13): Church Road will close from Orchard Close for 265 metres.
- Pandy (Oct 13): The R2 Oldcastle to Longtown road will close near Old Castle Road.
Monmouthshire County Council confirmed that fully signed diversion routes will be active for all affected stretches, and reasonable access for properties fronting the closed lengths of road will be strictly maintained throughout.
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